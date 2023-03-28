Bapatla police seize 637 kg of ganja in three months

March 28, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Bapatla District Police seized a total of 637.176 kg of ganja and arrested 70 persons in 20 cases in three months, said Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, on Tuesday.

He mentioned this data during an online review meeting with the district police officers on ganja cases in the district.

The SP said that the police have been conducting continuous raids to check ganja sale. On March 19 and 24, 140 and 180 kg respectively of ganja was seized along with the vehicles in which the material was being transported besides arresting the people carrying it, he added.