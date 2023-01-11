Bapatla police seize 250 knives used in cockfights

January 11, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Bapatla police arrested a person during a raid on a unit that manufactures knives used in cockfights at Islampet and seized more than 250 knives, Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Basha, 62, and a knife sharpening machine was seized from the unit.

The district police had registered bind-over cases against 968 people who have a history of involvement in the cockfights.

“A special attention is being paid to cockfights, gambling and other unsocial activities during the Sankranti festival,” said Mr. Vakul Jindal. he appealed to the people to inform the police about illegal activity by dialling the helpline number 8333813228 or lodge complaints at the police stations nearby. The details of those who share information with the police will be kept confidential, the SP said.