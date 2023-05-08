HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bapatla police saved lives of 39 pilgrims last year: SP Vakul Jindal

May 08, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - BAPATLA

The Hindu Bureau
Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal addressing media on Wednesday at the police district headquarters.

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal addressing media on Wednesday at the police district headquarters. | Photo Credit: Vijay Kumar

The Bapatla district police saved the lives of 39 pilgrims on Suryalanka and Vodarevu beaches in the district since 2022, said Bapatla superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal here on Monday, while handing over letters of appreciation to civil and marine police personnel engaged in the special task. 

Speaking about the latest such incident, Mr. Vakul Jindal said that on Sunday (May 7), about 50 pilgrims from Nagavaram village of Krosuru mandal in Guntur district visited the Vodarevu beach. One of them, 28-year-old Syed Rajavali, was about to drown in the sea when Kothapatnam marine police constable S. Srinivasa Rao and home guard A. Naresh Babu jumped into the sea and saved Mr. Rajavali.

The SP said security measures were being taken to protect pilgrims coming to the beaches. Patrolling had been increased along the coast and lifeguards had been stationed on the beaches.

Of the 39 pilgrims saved, 22 were rescued on Suryalanka beach in 2022 and eight in 2023. On Vodarevu beach, eight were rescued in 2022 and one in 2023.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.