Bapatla police saved lives of 39 pilgrims last year: SP Vakul Jindal

May 08, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - BAPATLA

The Bapatla district police saved the lives of 39 pilgrims on Suryalanka and Vodarevu beaches in the district since 2022, said Bapatla superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal here on Monday, while handing over letters of appreciation to civil and marine police personnel engaged in the special task.

Speaking about the latest such incident, Mr. Vakul Jindal said that on Sunday (May 7), about 50 pilgrims from Nagavaram village of Krosuru mandal in Guntur district visited the Vodarevu beach. One of them, 28-year-old Syed Rajavali, was about to drown in the sea when Kothapatnam marine police constable S. Srinivasa Rao and home guard A. Naresh Babu jumped into the sea and saved Mr. Rajavali.

The SP said security measures were being taken to protect pilgrims coming to the beaches. Patrolling had been increased along the coast and lifeguards had been stationed on the beaches.

Of the 39 pilgrims saved, 22 were rescued on Suryalanka beach in 2022 and eight in 2023. On Vodarevu beach, eight were rescued in 2022 and one in 2023.