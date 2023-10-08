Bapatla police save 66 persons from drowning at beaches in one year

October 08, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bapatla police and trained swimmers received a pat from the tourists, devotees and visitors for carrying out daring operations in the sea and saving many from drowning at the beaches.

A few locals who were engaged as swimmers at the beaches, Marine police, Tourist outpost and the law and order police saved the lives of 66 persons from drowning in the sea in the last year, said the police.

“Police and the swimmers had rescued 12 persons, including four women, who were carried away by the tides during the Vinayaka Nimajjanam, in the last month at Odarevu and Suryalanka beaches,” said Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal.

“In October last year, six youths of Vijayawada who went for an outing to Suryalanka beach drowned in the sea. Moved by the tragic incident, I decided to arrange a system for providing safety at the beaches,” the SP said.

“We have engaged local fishermen as swimmers at Suryalanka and Odarevu (Chirala) beaches. Besides, a Tourist police outpost and Marine police and the local police maintain vigil along the coast,” Mr. Jindal told The Hindu on Sunday.

Ten swimmers each were arranged at the beaches and they were equipped with ropes, dragon lights, boats and life jackets. The local Panchayat pays ₹15,000 salary to each of the swimmers (fishermen), he said.

“We saved the lives of 66 persons, which gave immense satisfaction to us. Family members of the victims hugged us and broke down after we rescued people from the deep,” said Marine CI Subba Rao and Bapatla Rural CI Venugopal Reddy, who monitor the patrolling along the coast.

“A year ago, police requested us to take part in rescue operations at beaches, and we accepted immediately. Bapatla DSP T. Venkateshulu will visit the beaches and allot duties to us on beaches during pujas, full moon days and other auspicious occasions. We saved many lives,” said an expert swimmer, Kokkiligadda Mastan.

Police arranged warning boards, red flags, public address systems and first aid centres at the beaches.

“Three watch towers have been arranged to maintain a vigil on the sea. Besides, round-the-clock patrolling has been arranged to prevent drowning incidents,” Mr. Vakul Jindal said.

