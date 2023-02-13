ADVERTISEMENT

Bapatla police resolve over 4K cases in National Mega Lok Adalat

February 13, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal on Monday said that National Mega Lok Adalat was the best platform for quick resolution of cases. During the Lok Adalat on February 11, the district police facilitated a compromise between parties in cases pending trial and, in a few other cases, the defendants were imposed a fine. The SP said that 4,143 cases, including 838 criminal cases and 3,304 petty ones, were resolved in Bapatla district on this occasion.

Mr. Jindal said that the district police had issued notices to parties in those cases that could be reconciled in the Lok Adalat and organised counselling for both the sides to solve the problem between them.

“Criminal cases, family disputes, husband-and-wife quarrels, vehicle crashes, traffic cases and other cases take a long time to be settled in regular courts. If such cases are settled in the Lok Adalat, victims will get justice in time. For quick settlements of such cases, the best platform is National Mega Lok Adalat”, he said.

