Bapatla police organise medical and blood donation camp as part of Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Week

Updated - October 28, 2024 06:10 pm IST - BAPATLA

The Hindu Bureau

As part of Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Week, the Bapatla police, under the direction of Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi, organised a medical and blood donation camp at the AR Office Grounds in Bapatla town on Monday. Additional SP T.P. Vithaleshwar inaugurated the event, highlighting the life-saving impact of blood donation, which he described as a ‘gift of rebirth.’

The medical camp, aimed at supporting police personnel, their families, and the public, offered consultations across various specialties. Medical professionals provided free health screening to approximately 103 individuals.

In collaboration with Bapatla Area Hospital Blood Centre and the Red Cross Society, a blood donation drive was also conducted, attracting around 50 donors, including police officers, students, and residents. Across the district, approximately 270 individuals participated in the blood donation initiatives.

Mr. Vithaleshwar praised the participants and emphasised the importance of health awareness, particularly for police officers who face job-related stress. He noted that regular blood donation also benefits donors’ health and encouraged further participation in such community-focussed events.

