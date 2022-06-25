Bapatla police observe no-accident day

Steps being taken to prevent mishaps at black spots

Continuing the drive towards ensuring no accidents on national highways, Superintendent of Bapatla Vakul Jindal visited the black spots in Bapatla Rural and Karlapalem Police limits on Highway 216 and gave instructions to the officials on the steps to be taken to prevent road accidents.

He also ordered the installation of sand drums and speed breakers with lines and radium stickers.

Every Saturday was being observed as no-accident day in the district and police personnel were being deployed at the black spots to prevent road accidents.