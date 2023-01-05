Bapatla police launch WhatsApp number to report missing mobile phones

January 05, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Bapatla police on Thursday initiated a simplified process to lodge complaints for missing mobile phones.

The District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal released a WhatsApp mobile number — 8978777833 — on which people could lodge complaints by simply sending a “hi” message. When users say “hi”, the department would send an automatic URL https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1yRvECHI2C1z_htuZyVFrmzGm1GMS6_ww1rNaTDgwKvY/edit . Complainants had to click it and then enter the details of missing mobile phones to enable the police to track them easily with immediate effect.