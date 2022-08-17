Bapatla police launch toll free 1930 to report on cyber crimes

Samuel Jonathan P 2317 BAPATLA
August 17, 2022 20:07 IST

Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal on Wednesday launched a toll-free number 1930 to enable people to report cyber crimes. He said that people can call up the number in case loss of money exceeding ₹15,000, and inform the AP Intelligence Department about details, and the money in the accused's accounts will be frozen. The initiative follows the direction of DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

The District IT core team, in a meeting held for Inspectors, explained about various types of cyber crimes, registration of cases, investigation methodology, online frauds, financial crimes, loan apps, OTP crimes, e-KYC, honey trap, job scams, phone call frauds, fake social media accounts, OLX ad frauds, child pornography, Aadhaar card-related crimes, necessary techniques to deal with cyber crimes, use of new technology and functioning of online applications like crime reporting portal, IT Act and their implementation and preventive measures against cyber crimes.

The SP said that all district officials should have full understanding of cyber crimes, basic investigation, comprehensive IT Act laws and carry out quality investigation in the cases so that the people who committed cyber crimes were severely punished.

Similarly, awareness among the people was key to preventing cyber crimes, so all the district officials should conduct awareness programmes for the people and youth of the villages in their respective areas about cyber crimes and focus on cyber crime helpline number 1930.

