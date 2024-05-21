ADVERTISEMENT

Bapatla police impose ban in victory rallies on June 4

Published - May 21, 2024 06:53 pm IST - GUNTUR

Bursting of firecrackers will not be allowed on the counting day, and those disrupting law and order will be taken to task, warns Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal

The Hindu Bureau

The Bapatla district police have imposed a ban on the victory rallies and processions on June 4, the day when counting of the votes polled in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to be taken up.

In a press release issue here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that bursting of firecrackers would also not be allowed on that day.

“The police will take severe action against all those who disrupt law and order in any form, including provoking others,” he warned.

He said that armed police personnel, along with patrolling teams, would be deployed at the sensitive villages. Additional forces would also be deployed at the counting centres. Security had been strengthened at the strongrooms where the EVMs were stored, he added.

