Bapatla police caution public on rising online trading frauds

July 02, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bapatla superintendent of police Vakul Jindal on Sunday cautioned the residents about online frauds and advised them not to click on links or scan the QR codes sent by unknown sources.

“Cyber offenders are on the prowl. Fraudsters are sending QR codes and links and asking people to click/scan them, which will give them access to people’s personal data,” Mr. Jindal said in a release.

He said fraudsters were using a number of online trading apps to deceive the public and asked them not to disclose bank UPI ID when selling or buying a product. If someone clicks on the link by mistake, they should turn off their mobile data and complain at the nearest police station. “Victims can also lodge a complaint over the national cyber crime reporting portal https://cybercrime.gov.in/ or call cyber helpline number 1930,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you put something up for sale, fraudsters will ask the seller to send ₹5 or ₹10. Then they will send a link and guide you to click on it to access personal data, including the UPI number, and will withdraw money from the bank account.” He also released a poster explaining the measures to be taken to avoid online trading frauds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.