Bapatla police book cases against 357 persons for consuming liquor at public places

October 06, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bapatla police conducted a special drive and registered cases against 357 persons for allegedly consuming liquor at public places.

Following the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal, more than 50 teams were constituted, which conducted raids at parks, under bridges, bus and railway stations and near the liquor shops in the district on October 5.

The decision has been taken to check crimes and prevent nuisance at public places, the SP said on October 6 adding that the drive will continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Public are requested to alert the police by calling over mobile No.8333813228, or ‘Dial 100’, if they notice anybody consuming liquor at public places,” the SP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT