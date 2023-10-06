ADVERTISEMENT

Bapatla police book cases against 357 persons for consuming liquor at public places

October 06, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“Public are requested to alert the police by calling over mobile No.8333813228, or ‘Dial 100’, if they notice anybody consuming liquor at public places,” the SP said.

The Hindu Bureau

The Bapatla police conducted a special drive and registered cases against 357 persons for allegedly consuming liquor at public places.

Following the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal, more than 50 teams were constituted, which conducted raids at parks, under bridges, bus and railway stations and near the liquor shops in the district on October 5.

The decision has been taken to check crimes and prevent nuisance at public places, the SP said on October 6 adding that the drive will continue.

CONNECT WITH US