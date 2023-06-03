Bapatla police arrest husband, in-laws for ‘murder’ of woman

June 03, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - BAPATLA

The Bapatla district police on Saturday arrested three persons for allegedly killing a woman and trying to project it as a suicide.

T. Venkateswarlu, DSP, said Jonna Gopaiah, 32, the husband of the victim Krishnaveni, 22, his brother Jonna Sivababu, 27, and father Jonna Bikshalu, 60, of Nandirajuthota village in the mandal were arrested for the murder of Krishnaveni.

Cases were registered against them under sections 498(A), 302, 323, and 506 read with 34 IPC, based on a complaint lodged by Uppala Sujatha of Yazali village in Karlapalem mandal of the district.

The DSP said that Gopaiah had strangled his wife to death with the assistance of the other two suspecting her fidelity in their house on May 25. Later, they projected it as a suicide. However, based on circumstantial and supporting scientific evidence, the police established it as a murder, he said.