Bapatla govt. medical college to have 500 beds

30 May 2021 02:15 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Government Medical College at Bapatla in virtual mode on Monday.

The district administration has made arrangements for the virtual launch in which Home Minister M. Sucharita, MP Nandigam Suresh, Deputy Speaker and local MLA Kona Raghupati and District Collector Vivek Yadav would participate.

The medical college/teaching hospital, with 500 beds, is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore. It is one of the medical colleges sanctioned by the Central Government.

Mr. Raghupati said that it was a dream come true for the people of the town. “Bapatla may be declared a district soon and the laying of foundation stone for a medical college augurs well for the region,” he said, adding that they have acquired 50 acres for the college and more will be acquired soon.