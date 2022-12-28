December 28, 2022 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - BAPATLA

With 1,341 imprisonment sentences, the Bapatla district police have ensured the highest number of convictions in the State this year, and it is a great achievement, said Vakul Jindal, Bapatla Superintendent of Police, giving the annual crime report here on December 28 (Wednesday).

Mr. Jindal said that the crime rate in the region has reduced since the formation of the new district.

Imprisonment

Giving details of the convictions, he said there are nine life imprisonments, two 10-year and more imprisonments and three 5-year imprisonments sentenced this year. As many as 1,327 convicts received imprisonment for less than five years.

The bodily offences, including murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to murder, rioting, kidnapping, rape, hurt-grievous, hurt - simple and cheating, have been reduced (26%) in the district, he said.

According to the SP, crime against women has also reduced recently (23%) compared to the first six months of this year. Property offences have also been reduced as detection has become more efficient in these cases using CCTV cameras. A total of 51 POCSO cases were reported from April to December 2022, and almost the pending cases have been reduced by 50 percent.

He said that deaths by accident are reduced by half in the district this year and noted that most of the accidents have been happening on the national highways. Due to the police intervention, fatal accidents in the district have reduced significantly, he said.

e-challans increased 10 times

Mr. Jindal noted that the number of e-challans issued and the drunk-and-drive cases booked have also increased this year by nearly ten times, and some of the offenders also were convicted in these cases.

Lok Adalat disposals have been increased. A total of 12,095 cases were disposed of in 2022 compared to the 4,709 cases disposed in 2021.

There were 5,143 pending cases by June, which was reduced to 3,705 by December. As many as 577 missing cases were recorded, of which 57 were traced.

A total of 187 Illegally distilled arrack cases were booked in 2022 compared to the 64 in 2021. ‘“We are providing bank loans to the tune of ₹68 lacks to the 64 accused in the last year. Now they are leading good life,” he informed.