Bapatla Collector reviews preparation for SSC exams

March 14, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Bapatla District Collector K. Vijaya Krishnan reviewed the preparedness of conducting 10th standard exams, at her office on Tuesday. The exams will be conducted between April 3 and 18 at 103 centres, attended by 17,344 students from 331 schools in the district, she said.

On this occasion, she maintained that the exams for the students in the tenth standard are very crucial and will reflect in their entire career and hence the officials should take all precautionary measures to provide best facilities at all the exam centres for all the students appearing.

She said that the exams to be conducted between 9 am to 12 noon for the regular students and from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for the open category students.

