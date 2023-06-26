Bapatla and Palnadu SPs organise awareness programmes on drugs menace

June 26, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BAPATLA

Bapatla superintendent of police Vakul Jindal on Monday said a drug-free society is possible only through the commitment of the youth. Mr. Jindal was participating in an awareness rally organised by the department on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse, which was attended by a large number of students from different colleges.

Mr. Jindal said they registered 29 cases related to ganja in the past six months and 126 accused were arrested and 604 kg of ganja seized. Moreover, the police invoked the PD Act against four accused in ganja-related cases. The police also organised awareness programmes in 27 colleges in the district on the ill effects of drug use.

Meanwhile, Palnadu superintendent of police Ravi Sankar Reddy participated in an awareness programme at an engineering college in Narasaraopet. He told students to call 100 or 112 if they have information on drugs in their respective areas. He said the police would not disclose the details of the informant.