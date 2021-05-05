Banks, ports exempted from curfew

05 May 2021 23:50 IST

The State government has exempted banks, ports and the National Highway Authority of India works from the 18-hour curfew imposed from Wednesday.

In a government order, the curfew rules were amended to allow banks to operate as per their normal timings. Development works of NHAI and ports were also allowed to operate as per their normal timings.

According to the guidelines issued on Tuesday, people going to exempted organisations would also be exempted from the curfew. Most of the banks are operating only till 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, the curfew imposed evoked a good response from the public as roads were seen deserted soon after the curfew hours began at noon.

While all business activity and public movement were allowed from 6 a.m. to noon, only emergency services and organisations and officers rendering emergency services and their personnel are exempted from the curfew which will be in force up to May 18.