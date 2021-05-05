Banks, ports exempted from curfew in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA

05 May 2021 17:23 IST

The State government has exempted banks, ports and the National Highway Authority of India works from the 18-hour curfew imposed in the State from Wednesday.

In a government order, the curfew rules were amended to allow banks to operate as per their normal timings. Development works of NHAI and ports are also allowed to operate as per their normal timings. As per the guidelines issued on Tuesday, people working in these exempted organisations will also be exempted from the curfew. Most of the banks were already operating only upto 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the curfew imposed evoked a good response from the public as roads were seen deserted soon after the curfew hours began at noon.

While all business activity and public movement were allowed from 6 am to noon, only emergency services and organisations and officers rendering emergency services and their personnel are exempt from the curfew which will be in force up to May 18.