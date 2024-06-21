Banks can’t collect EMIs from APTIDCO beneficiaries: Minister Parthasarathy

Minister for Housing, Information & Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said the bankers who extended loans to APTIDCO housing scheme cannot demand the beneficiaries to pay as the loan was taken by the government. If there is any EMI or interest to be paid, it will be done by the government.

After taking oath in the first session of the Assembly in Amaravati, he interacted with The Hindu and said the past government has misused its power and raised loans on the houses/ flats of AP Township Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO), which had been allocated to beneficiaries, without their knowledge.

“Now bankers are calling up and harassing the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries need not pay the EMI or interest. If at all it needs to be paid, government will pay as the loan is taken by the government. Moreover, the money was not used for the purpose of housing. It was diverted for something else,” Mr. Parthasarathy said.

Unfortunately, the Central allocations for the housing schemes were not used for the desired purpose and they were diverted to another department according to the Minister. “The Centre has expressed thorough dissatisfaction over the misuse of the money. After repeated reminders demanding the right usage, the Centre has levied 7% penal interest which reflects on the credibility of the State and its finances. The State paid ₹27 crore penal interest,” he added.

Government’s top priority

The construction of houses meant for beneficiaries and handing over of APTIDCO houses are the top priorities for the new government, he said.

“The first priority is to complete the construction of about 13 lakh houses which could not be done by the previous government. As against the target of 20.6 lakh houses, they could only complete 6.9 lakh houses. Our another priority is to handover APTIDCO houses, which were built during TDP regime between 2014-19, to beneficiaries immediately. There are about 2.6 lakh houses/flats constructed but 1.4 lakh and odd are yet to be handed over,” he pointed out.

The YSR Congress government was accused of diverting over ₹2,000 crore from the total amount released under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, besides failing to credit the State’s share of ₹13,00 crore.