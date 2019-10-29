Bankrupt youth creates a flutter at Spandana programme

A 24-year-old youth Bavaji of Kurabalakota mandal headquarters on Monday evening stunned Sub-Collector Chekuri Keerthi and other senior officials at the Spandana event at Madanapalle, saying that he was ready to sell his organs to perform the marriage of his sister. The Sub-Collector summoned his parents only to know that the youth was a highly experienced gambler, having earned several lakhs of rupees, but now turned into a pauper.

According to information, the youth, a school dropout, took to gambling at the age of 10. Since then it became his passion, breath and life. For some months and years, he would disappear from the native place, searching for gambling dens elsewhere in the country.

His parents confirmed that Bavaji had even performed the marriage of one his sisters in a grand manner.

While the Spandana event was about to conclude, the youth made his way to the Sub-Collector, and expressed his wish to sell his organs. “Madam, I am thoroughly vexed with life and I don’t have any wish to prolong this life. I have earned crores of rupees by cheating many people in gambling. Now, I want to give a true meaning to my life. So I took the decision,” he said.

Stunned at the youth’s wish, Ms Keerthi asked him several questions, thinking that he might be mentally unsound. However, Bavaji answered her up to the point.

It was brought to the notice of the official that the youth had also approached the revenue and police officials seeking a ‘permission’ to sell his organs.

Giving a patient hearing to the youth, the Sub-Collector asked Bavaji to remain calm and think of living a useful life and that the government would also be extending him support accordingly.

Later, Bavaji displayed his prowess in gambling on the request of the local media.

The youth left, saying that he would visit the officials of all departments frequently till his mission is accomplished.