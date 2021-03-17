Banking services hit on second day of strike

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) remained closed on Tuesday as bank employees participated in a strike against the privatisation of State-run banks.
The second day of the two-day protest called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) saw bank employees taking to the streets and raising slogans such as ‘Save PSBs’, ‘Sustain social banking’ and ‘Safeguard people’s savings’. Bank employees said that their protest will continue until the government withdraws its proposed privatisation and disinvestment plan.
Banking services like cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted.
Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).
The UFBU is organising the nationwide strike in the backdrop of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement during the budget presentation last month that the government will privatise two public sector banks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath