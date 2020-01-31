Banking services hit as employees strike work in Prakasam

Financial services were disrupted across Prakasam district as employees of public sector banks began a two-day strike on January 31 coinciding with the tabling of the Economic Survey in Parliament on the eve of Budget presentation to press their demands.

‘Will intensify stir’

The staff led by United Forum of Bank Union’s leaders Vijay Mohan, B.K.Rajeswara Rao and Ch.Sobhan Babu came in a procession to the Nellore Bus Stand Centre here raising slogans in support of their demands that included 20% hike in pay, five-day working week, scrapping of the new pension scheme, merger of special allowance with basic pay.

CPI extends support

“If the Centre and Indian Banks Association remained indifferent to our demands, we would go on three-day strike from March 11 and indefinite strike from April 1,” the protesters threatened.

CPI(M) district Assistant Secretary G.V. Konda Reddy and CPI leader Sd.Sardar extended support to the stir and also against the merger of PSU banks and privatisation of banks.