Banking on SCS sentiment

GUNTUR

03 April 2019 00:27 IST

We fought for it till the end of the term and will continue to do so, says Jayadev

The refurbished van has LED screens beaming images of Galla Jayadev, MP, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Mr. Prime Minister,” Mr. Jayadev roars as the background music is played out.

This is the campaign thread on which Mr. Jayadev is banking heavily on in the run-up to the elections.

The party to which he belongs, the TDP, too is playing up the sentiment over denial of Special Category Status (SCS) to the State.

Mr. Jayadev’s campaign managers have made this final point in their campaign. Audio-video songs, pamphlets and digital space are all filled up with this.

Dig at YSRCP

Mr. Jayadev, one of richest candidates, is seeking re-election from Guntur Lok Sabha. He is pitted against Modugula Venugopala Reddy of the YSRCP.

“We have fought inside Parliament till the end of our term to get SCS, and we will continue to fight. But what has the YSRCP done ? It has joined hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who are opposing the development of the State,” says Mr. Jayadev as he is winds up his campaign at Lam village in Tadikonda mandal.