Bankers told to extend credit facility ‘liberally’

GUNTUR

13 October 2021 01:07 IST

It will help many come out of crisis, says Joint Collector

Joint Collector (Revenue) A.S. Dinesh Kumar on Tuesday said that credit facility should be extended to all small and medium farmers and entrepreneurs who have been severely affected by the pandemic.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar was addressing a meeting after disbursing ₹200 crore of credit by various banks at the A.P. Credit Outreach programme conducted by the Union Bank of India as the Lead Bank. The credit outreach programme was being held as per the directions of the Department of Financial Services, and State-Level Bankers Committee at ITA Kalyanamadapam.

Advertising

Advertising

The aim of the credit outreach camp is to meet the credit requirement of the public under Agriculture, MSME and retail sector and to create awareness among the public regarding Central government schemes like Stand-Up India, MUDRA, PM SVANidhi, and PMFME. In addition, the banks would be focusing on financial inclusion schemes and digital payment methods.

In his speech, Mr. Dinesh Kumar highlighted the increasing demand for credit facility in the district which has abundant income sources, but little credit linkage, as a result of which many people were approaching banks for loans. The SHG members had a 90% repayment record, he said.

MEPMA Project Director V. Vijayalakshmi said that the living conditions of people would improve if banks provided adequate credit facility to major flagship programmes of the State government.

Chairman of SLBC and Chief Manager of Union Bank of India V. Brahmananda Reddy said that welfare schemes of the Central and State governments have lifted many people out of property.

Deputy General Manager of UBI, Ravi Kumar, spoke.

Lead Bank Manager E. Rambabu said that the total volume of business in 2021 (till September) had reached ₹1 lakh crore, which is more than ₹60,000 crore achieved in the last five years. Banks have been working zealously to aid the government in transforming the lives of the people, he said.