Bankers condemn IBA’s silence,call for three-day strike from March 11

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) State convenor and National Confederation of Bank Employees(NCBE) State General Secretary L. Chandrasekhar has criticised the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) of adopting a ‘adamant’ attitude against the employees, making light of their two-day agitation.

Referring on the two-day nationwide strike by the bank employees, he questioned the IBA’s wisdom in not revising the pay structure of the employees, which was already due for three years.

On the major demands such as immediate wage settlement, five-day banking, pension up, improvement in family pension, merger of special allowance with basic pay, defined working hours for officers and et al, he recalled the forum’s decision for another round of strike on March 11, 12 and 13, apart from the indefinite strike call from April 1.

LIC resents listing

Meanwhile, the LIC Employees Corporation Union in Kadapa took serious exception to the Union government’s Budget proposal to get LIC listed in the stock exchange and sale of its stake through public offer.

Union president Avadhanam Srinivas and secretary A. Raghunatha Reddy said that the employees would stage an agitation on February 4, resenting the move.