Bank thief returns empty-handed

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 July 2021 02:06 IST

An unidentified miscreant allegedly broke into a bank at Rambilli in Visakhapatnam district, here on Wednesday. However, he had to return empty-handed, as his attempts to find any cash proved to be futile.

According to Rambilli Sub-Inspector of Police Arun Kiran, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday. The miscreant had covered his face using a mask and also used an umbrella to ensure he was not visible in CCTV cameras.

Advertising

Advertising

On Wednesday morning, the bank authorities came to know about the incident and lodged a complaint with the local police. After registering a case, the police retrieved the CCTV camera footage and have launched an investigation.