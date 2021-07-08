Andhra Pradesh

Bank thief returns empty-handed

An unidentified miscreant allegedly broke into a bank at Rambilli in Visakhapatnam district, here on Wednesday. However, he had to return empty-handed, as his attempts to find any cash proved to be futile.

According to Rambilli Sub-Inspector of Police Arun Kiran, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday. The miscreant had covered his face using a mask and also used an umbrella to ensure he was not visible in CCTV cameras.

On Wednesday morning, the bank authorities came to know about the incident and lodged a complaint with the local police. After registering a case, the police retrieved the CCTV camera footage and have launched an investigation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2021 2:06:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/bank-thief-returns-empty-handed/article35204219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY