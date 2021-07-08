Bank thief returns empty-handed

An unidentified miscreant allegedly broke into a bank at Rambilli in Visakhapatnam district, here on Wednesday. However, he had to return empty-handed, as his attempts to find any cash proved to be futile.

According to Rambilli Sub-Inspector of Police Arun Kiran, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday. The miscreant had covered his face using a mask and also used an umbrella to ensure he was not visible in CCTV cameras.

On Wednesday morning, the bank authorities came to know about the incident and lodged a complaint with the local police. After registering a case, the police retrieved the CCTV camera footage and have launched an investigation.