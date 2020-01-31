Andhra Pradesh

Bank strike today, tomorrow

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a two-day nationwide employees’ strike on January 31 and February 1 to press is demands.

The UFBU, an umbrella organisation of nine unions, in a statement on Thursday said wage revision for public sector bank employees had been pending since 2017. The last settlement was finalised to cover the term from November 2012 to October 2017. The Indian Banks’ Association responded only in May 2018, but it made a meagre offer. After a series of discussions, the IBA offered a hike of 12.25% while even in the last settlement, the government had cleared a hike of 15%.

Similarly, the other important demands also remain unsettled and unresolved. Hence, the UFBU had given the call for agitation programmes.

If the demands were not conceded, a three-day strike from March 11 to 13, and an indefinite strike from April 1 would be organised, the union added.

