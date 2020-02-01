Andhra Pradesh

Bank staff strike work on second day

Hundreds of striking bank employees staged a demonstration at the YSR City Central Park on he second day of their strike on Saturday. Bank employees were on strike following a call given by the United Forum of Bank Unions on charter of demands that included wage revision settlement at 20% hike and a five-day week.

Led by UFBU convener B. Sundar, they later submitted a memorandum to District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

