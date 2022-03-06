Bank staff mull two-day strike on March 28, 29

Centre urged to withdraw privatisation proposal

All India Central Bank Employees’ Federation general secretary B.S. Rambabu said on Sunday that all 9.50 lakh staff of all public sector banks would go strike on March 28 and 29 if the Union government failed to withdraw its proposal to privatise public sector banks and Banking Laws Amendment Bill-2021.

Addressing the members of All India Bank Employees’ Association here, he said that the Union government was trying to destroy the public sector banking system in the country.

“With the call given by Central trade unions, we will observe an indefinite strike if the Bill is tabled in the current budget session of Parliament,” said Mr. Rambabu.

Vizianagaram Bank Employees’ Coordination Committee president B.V. Prasad, general secretary K. Murali Srinivasa Rao, and treasurer G.V. Bhanoji Rao vowed to strive for the support of people for the strike as their interests would also be affected with the privatisation of banks.