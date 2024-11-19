ADVERTISEMENT

Bank retirees stage dharna demanding pension updation

Published - November 19, 2024 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Increase in welfare fund allocation for retirees, improvements in health insurance benefits and minimum pension of ₹10,000 for retirees among other demands

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Members of the United Bank Retirees Organisation staging a protest in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Members of United Bank Retirees’ Organisations staged a protest here on Tuesday, November 19, to draw the attention of the government to their long-pending demands. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Bank Retirees Federation president B.V.V. Kondala Rao, general secretary Yella Rao, All India Bank Retirees Federation chairman M.B. Sankar Rao, joint general secretary Viswanath Naik and others spoke. 

M.N. Rao called for the removal of GST on health insurance premiums paid by bank retirees and demanded a uniform minimum 50% subsidy on health insurance premiums. Furthermore, the entire health insurance premium for retirees should ideally be borne by bank management. The taxation on retirees without pension updates was unfair, he said.

The key demands include immediate pension updation, an increase in welfare fund allocation for retirees, improvements in health insurance benefits, a minimum pension of ₹10,000 for retirees, and removal of GST on health insurance premiums. Inclusion of special allowance in pension eligibility, uniform minimum subsidization of health insurance premiums across the industry, bank management to bear the health insurance premiums and implementation of industry-level settlements in private sector banks at par with PSU banks were some of the other demands. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US