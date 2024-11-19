 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bank retirees stage dharna demanding pension updation

Increase in welfare fund allocation for retirees, improvements in health insurance benefits and minimum pension of ₹10,000 for retirees among other demands

Published - November 19, 2024 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Members of the United Bank Retirees Organisation staging a protest in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Members of the United Bank Retirees Organisation staging a protest in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Members of United Bank Retirees’ Organisations staged a protest here on Tuesday, November 19, to draw the attention of the government to their long-pending demands. 

Andhra Pradesh Bank Retirees Federation president B.V.V. Kondala Rao, general secretary Yella Rao, All India Bank Retirees Federation chairman M.B. Sankar Rao, joint general secretary Viswanath Naik and others spoke. 

M.N. Rao called for the removal of GST on health insurance premiums paid by bank retirees and demanded a uniform minimum 50% subsidy on health insurance premiums. Furthermore, the entire health insurance premium for retirees should ideally be borne by bank management. The taxation on retirees without pension updates was unfair, he said.

The key demands include immediate pension updation, an increase in welfare fund allocation for retirees, improvements in health insurance benefits, a minimum pension of ₹10,000 for retirees, and removal of GST on health insurance premiums. Inclusion of special allowance in pension eligibility, uniform minimum subsidization of health insurance premiums across the industry, bank management to bear the health insurance premiums and implementation of industry-level settlements in private sector banks at par with PSU banks were some of the other demands. 

Published - November 19, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / unions

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.