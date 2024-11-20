ADVERTISEMENT

Bank officials should cooperate with police in handling cyber crimes, says Paravatipuram SP

Updated - November 20, 2024 08:05 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

People lost ₹21,85,79,595 in the year 2024 due to cyber crimes and it is higher than that money lost due to thefts in the district, says S.V. Madhava Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

SP S.V. Madhava Reddy addressing bankers at a meeting on cyber crime frauds, in Parvatipuram on Wednesday. .

Parvatipuram-Manyam district Superintendent of Police (SP) S.V. Madhava Reddy on Wednesday requested all bank managers and staff of both public sector and private banks to extend their support to the police in handling cyber crimes. The SP held a meeting with all bankers in Parvatipuram and discussed about security arrangements at their respective branches, establishment of CCTV cameras and progress in handling various cyber crimes.

Mr. Madhava Reddy said that people had lost ₹21,85,79,595 in the year 2024 due to cyber crimes and it was higher than that money lost due to thefts in the district. “The bank officials should respond quickly when station house officers and investigation team members request for information. The recovery would be easy when the details of fraudsters are collected quickly,” he added.

Additional SPs O. Deelip Kiran, Ankita Surana, Parvatipuram DSP Rambabu, Circle Inspectors Ranganatham, Yerrannaidu, Srinivas and others were present.

