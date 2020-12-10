Bank official ‘commits suicide’

Pankaj Beseen (32), a bank official, allegedly committed suicide in his flat at Somala mandal headquarters, 70 km from here, on Thursday.
According to the police, Pankaj was working as Agriculture Officer at the local branch of Corporation Bank since a few months. The deceased, a native of Tehsilal Barra village of Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, was living alone.
His colleagues who reached the flat as usual in the morning found no response from inside. After informing the police, the door was broken open and Pankaj was seen hanging from the ceiling. The body was shifted to the area hospital for autopsy, and his family members informed about the tragedy. A case has been registered.
Those in distress can call 100 for guidance and counselling.
