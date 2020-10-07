Bank of Baroda unveils festive discounts

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 October 2020 01:01 IST

With the festival season in the offing, Bank of Baroda has come out with a number of offers. According to a statement released by the bank here on Tuesday, the bank has offered a waiver of 0.25% on home and car loan products, on the existing interest rates. In addition the bank will also waive off the processing fee, said P. Sreenivas, General Manager and zonal head.

Advertising

Advertising