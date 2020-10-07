Andhra Pradesh

Bank of Baroda unveils festive discounts

With the festival season in the offing, Bank of Baroda has come out with a number of offers. According to a statement released by the bank here on Tuesday, the bank has offered a waiver of 0.25% on home and car loan products, on the existing interest rates. In addition the bank will also waive off the processing fee, said P. Sreenivas, General Manager and zonal head.

