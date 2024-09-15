ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Baroda to pay ₹67.52 lakh to 64 SHGs after Business Correspondent failed to deposit funds

Published - September 15, 2024 07:25 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Bank of Baroda has pledged to pay ₹67.52 lakh to the 64 Self Help Groups (SHGs) after its Business Correspondent failed to deposit the respective deposits into their accounts at G. Yerrampalem branch in East Godavari district. 

Recently, Bank of Baroda’s G. Yerrampalem branch Business Correspondent M. Naani Babu, collected ₹67.52 lakh from the respective SHGs but failed to deposit it into their accounts.

“The Bank of Baroda authorities have come forward to clear the due deposits to the 64 SHGs from September 16. The repayment will be done under the aegis of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA),” said District Collector P. Prasanthi in an official release.

