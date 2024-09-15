GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bank of Baroda to pay ₹67.52 lakh to 64 SHGs after Business Correspondent failed to deposit funds

Published - September 15, 2024 07:25 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Bank of Baroda has pledged to pay ₹67.52 lakh to the 64 Self Help Groups (SHGs) after its Business Correspondent failed to deposit the respective deposits into their accounts at G. Yerrampalem branch in East Godavari district. 

Recently, Bank of Baroda’s G. Yerrampalem branch Business Correspondent M. Naani Babu, collected ₹67.52 lakh from the respective SHGs but failed to deposit it into their accounts.

“The Bank of Baroda authorities have come forward to clear the due deposits to the 64 SHGs from September 16. The repayment will be done under the aegis of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA),” said District Collector P. Prasanthi in an official release.

Published - September 15, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.