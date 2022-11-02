Bank loans sanctioned for families involved in ID liquor trade to provide alternative livelihood options, in Eluru district

Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and SP Rahuldev Sarma handing over cheques to the beneficiaries, at Chintalapudi, in Eluru district, on November 2. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh on November 2 assured to grant bank loans for all the families engaged in production of ID liquor to provide alternative livelihood options to make the villages free from ID liquor production and trade.

Mr. Venkatesh and Eluru SP Rahuldev Sarma on Wednesday handed over cheques of ₹60 lakh to the 65 families who have previously engaged in the ID liquor production in the Eluru district. Most of the beneficiaries earlier served imprisonment for involving in the production and trade of ID liquor.

The police and district officials on Wednesday conducted an awareness programme, Parivarthan-2.0, at Chintalapudi village to create awareness of the alternative livelihood opportunities and support from the State government.

Bank loans

Sixty lakh loans have been sanctioned to the 65 families to start various small scale business units including tea shops, cattle rearing, chicken shops and commodities stores as an alternative to the ID liquor production. As many as 135 families have been reportedly involved in the ID liquor production and all of them will be provided alternative livelihood under the Parivarthana-2.0”, said Mr. Venkatesh.

According to SP Mr. Rahuldev Sarma, a total of 111 villages among the 123 villages were declared free from the ID liquor production. The SP has explained the legal complications and acts that attract action against the ID liquor producers.

The District Rural Development Authority has been entrusted to process and grant the loans to the beneficiaries.