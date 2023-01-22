Bank employees urged to gear up for two-day all-India strike from January 30

January 22, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The first biennial conference of the Andhra Pradesh Union Bank Employees’ Association, Vijayawada Region, was held here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, All-India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) secretary B.S. Rambabu said the bank unions had been demanding the introduction of five banking days a week, updation of pension for past retirees, adequate recruitment in all cadres to ensure better service, restoration of the old pension scheme, and commencement of negotiations on the charter of demands for wage revision.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, called for a two-day all-India strike on January 30 and 31.

The government invited the unions for bilateral talks only after the UFBU gave the strike notice, and it was a victory for the employees, he said. The strike call was very crucial for wage earners across the country, he said.

Mr. Rambabu alleged that the Central government had undertaken banking reforms for the benefit of industrialists.

The Modi government was not only selling banks but also profitable entities such as the Railways, insurance, coal mines, and other public sector companies to the corporates, he alleged.

Privatisation of banks was a negative move for developing countries such as India, he said, and called upon the employees to gear up for agitations to oppose and stop the privatisation of banks.

AIBEA all-India general secretary Sankar, working president T. Ravindranath, and APUBEA general secretary V. Uday Kumar spoke.