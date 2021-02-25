Bank employees stage protest against privatisation proposals

They urge people to support stir

Bank employees, on the banner of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) staged a protest against the privatisation of public sector banks at the SBI Main branch at Old Jail Road Junction, here, on Wednesday.

The participants noted that destroying national assets in the name of privatisation of would not be tolerated under any circumstances and agitations would be held to oppose such moves. They appealed to the public to support the strike as the public sector banks were working with service motto while the only motto of private banks would be profits.

The private banks would levy hefty charges for all services and impose huge burden on the common man, they said.

They said that the UFBU would organise various forms of protests till March 15 all over the country. A two-day strike would be organised on March 15 and 16. BEFI leader G. Ramachandra Rao and UFBU convener A. Sushma appealed to all sections of the people to support the strike and exert pressure on the Centre not to go ahead with the privatisation proposals.