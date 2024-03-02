ADVERTISEMENT

Bank employees stage protest demanding end to privatisation, outsourcing

March 02, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Employees of various banks staging a protest in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) members staged a protest at Dharna Chowk here on Saturday, demanding that the government stop outsourcing employees and begin recruitment. The protesters raised slogans demanding that the management concerned stop privatisation, ‘looting’ public money in public sector banks and outsourcing of bank jobs.

Further, they appealed to the management to take up recruitment, absorption of temporary and casual employees, ensure better customer service, scrap the new pension scheme and revive the old pension scheme and other demands. Employees of various banks under BEFI participated in the protest.

CONNECT WITH US