GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bank employees stage protest demanding end to privatisation, outsourcing

March 02, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Employees of various banks staging a protest in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Employees of various banks staging a protest in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) members staged a protest at Dharna Chowk here on Saturday, demanding that the government stop outsourcing employees and begin recruitment. The protesters raised slogans demanding that the management concerned stop privatisation, ‘looting’ public money in public sector banks and outsourcing of bank jobs.

Further, they appealed to the management to take up recruitment, absorption of temporary and casual employees, ensure better customer service, scrap the new pension scheme and revive the old pension scheme and other demands. Employees of various banks under BEFI participated in the protest.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.