Bank employees stage demo against amalgamation

Employees of public sector banks staging a demonstration at the zonal office of Andhra Bank in protest against the merger of banks, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Higher interest on FDs and withdrawal of service charge among other demands

Employees of public sector banks owing allegiance to the All India Bank Employees’ Association and Bank Employees’ Federation of India took part in a massive demonstration as part of a one-day strike at the regional office of Andhra Bank here at Seethammadhara in protest against the merger of banks, on Tuesday.

The employees raised slogans and criticised the Centre’s decision to merge certain banks and to waive bad loans taken by certain corporates.

Opposing new measures introduced in the banking sector, the employees said service charges imposed on customers should be withdrawn and fixed deposits on interests raised. The bank employees also sought stringent action against non-performing asset (NPA) loans, and called for steps to strengthen public sector banks and sought more autonomy for the banks in decision-making.

Visakhapatnam District Bank Employees’ Coordination Committee leaders A. Koteswara Rao, A. Yugandhar, A. Krishna Mohan, and AITUC leader V. Vamana Murthy took part.

