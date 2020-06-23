Bank customers feel the pinch of COVID-19 norms

Customers are being forced to stay under the scorching sun at several branches of banks in Vizianagaram district as the authorities allow only a few of them into the premises to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Though the intention is good, customers have to wait for long in the social distancing circles and queue lines. The customers at the a bank near Vizianagaram Fort stay at least half an hour under the sun. Same is the case with the customers at many branches located at Old Maharaja Hospital, GT Road, Minerva theatre area and Ring Road where many bank branches are located.

“It is the minimum responsibility for bank authorities to provide basic facilities for their customers. A small tent will protect customers from rain and sunlight,” said Y. Srinivasa Rao, a customer.

Andhra Pradesh Right to Information Act publicity committee convener Bhisetti Babji said: “Banks always say the customer is their king. But the customers’ basic rights are ignored. Reserve Bank of India and government authorities should issue guidelines to ensure safety and comfort for customers. Otherwise we will file a case in court against banks and bring the issue to the implementing authorities of RTI Act,” he added.

Cooperation sought

Meanwhile, bank managers and staff argue that the government is issuing show- cause notices in case we allow customers in big numbers into the premises. “In spite of the COVID-19 threat, employees are working. The customers have to cooperate with them and come to banks only for the emergency work. In such a case, the problem is solved automatically,” said a senior manager of a public sector bank.