Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 24 October 2021 00:28 IST
Bank assistant manager arrested in FDR case
The Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Saturday arrested Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Bhavanipuram, assistant manager B. Mrudula in the FDR case. Following a complaint that ₹9.6 crore deposited in the bank was allegedly swindled, the Vijayawada City Police registered a case and arrested bank manager G. Sandeep Kumar and another person, P. Yohan Raju, in the case.
Recovered cash
With police tracing the role of the assistant manager, police arrested Ms. Mrudula and recovered ₹15 lakh from her, the police said. Investigation is on.
