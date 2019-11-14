Bangladeshis wanted in Kerala murders held in Vizag

The Visakhapatnam City police, in coordination with the Government Railway Police and personnel from other enforcement agencies, on Tuesday night nabbed two suspected Bangladeshi persons, identified as Labalu and Jewel, suspects in a double murder case which was reported under the Venmony police station limits in Alappuzha district of Kerala on November 11, on Coromandel Express while they were reportedly fleeing to Bangladesh via Kolkata.

Based on inputs from the Kerala Police that the accused were trying to escape to Bangladesh via West Bengal, teams from the Visakhapatnam City police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted searches on Coromandel Express, which runs from Chennai Central to Howrah Junction on Tuesday night, and nabbed the two suspects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-I), Visakhapatnam, S. Ranga Reddy said a team of 70 police personnel took part in the search operation and nabbed the accused.

“The two suspects reached Chennai from Kerala, reportedly after committing the crime, where they boarded Coromandel Express bound for Howrah. We have recovered gold and a few other valuables from them. The Vizag police have informed the Kerala Police, and a team is said to be on its way. The Kerala Police will take them into their custody from us,” he said.

It may be recalled that Labalu and Jewel, residents of Bangladesh, allegedly murdered an elderly couple, A.P. Cheriyan (75) and his wife Lillykutty Cheriyan (68), in their home at Venmony on November 11. The police there registered cases against the Bangladeshi men and had launched a manhunt. The Kerala Police had issued a lookout notice to other State police also.