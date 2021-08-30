Bangladeshi youth repatriated from Konaseema after 7 years

East Godavari police on Sunday repatriated a 35-year-old Bangladeshi youth, Mohammed Leton Ali, who stayed for seven years in Andhra Pradesh after being stranded in Konaseema region in 2014.

The police on Sunday handed the youth over to Bangladesh officials on the Petrapole-Benapole checkpost on the India-Bangladesh border, East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu said.

Mr. Ali had spent three years in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail (RCJ) in two terms in two cases including one registered against him for failing to produce travel documents for his visit to India.

In 2014, Mr. Ali was taken into custody by the Ravulapalem police. He was sent to RCJ for two years and released in June 2016.

Later, the Andhra Pradesh State police attempted to repatriate Mr. Ali but did not get approval from the Ministry of External Affairs (India). The youth had been allowed to stay on the Ravulapalem police station campus and earned a livelihood as a carpenter.

In 2018, the youth had damaged a vehicle on the Ravulapalem police station campus and was later sent to RCJ where he spent one year and was released in June 2019. Again, he had been allowed to stay on the Ravulapalem police station campus.

“On August 3, we obtained a travel permit from the Ministry of External Affairs (India) for the repatriation of Ali before August 31. Our team handed him over to Bangladesh officials on Sunday, putting an end to his seven-year stay in India,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.