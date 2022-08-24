Andhra Pradesh: Bangladeshi robbers conducted a recce on ATMs, say Krishna police

An All-India alert has been sounded on the gang’s movement, it is learnt

Rajulapudi Srinivas MACHILIPATNAM
August 24, 2022 21:35 IST

The Bangladeshi robber gang, which made a vain bid to decamp with cash from an ATM in Krishna district, had reportedly conducted a recce of the ATM kiosks in Vijayawada before moving to Gannavaram, according to sources.

The gang struck at the ATM kiosk at Gannavaram on August 22 at around 2.30 a.m.. However, police constable Manindar, who was on night patrol, arrived at the scene and chased them off before they could break open the machine.

The Krishna district police, who are investigating the case, said the six-member gang stayed for four days at the Vijayawada railway station before striking at the ATM kiosk at Gannavaram.

“Identity cards bearing addresses of Khulna district in Bangladesh have been found at the scene from where the culprits escaped. Apart from the identity cards, police seized hacksaws, cutters, hammers and other tools from the spot,” an investigation officer said.

“During our investigation, it emerged that the gang stayed on platforms at Vijayawada railway station at night time, and conducted a recce of the ATMs located across the city,” a police official said.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police G. Pala Raju said that an all-India alert has been sounded to nab the gang. The Krishna district police have launched manhunts in NTR District, Eluru, West Godavari, and Khammam in neighbouring Telangana.

“The modus operandi of the gang is to strike at ATMs across different States and escape on trains. We suspect that the gang must be hiding at some public place,” the DIG said.

Gannavaram Circle Inspector K. Shivaji said that Manindar’s condition is stable. “We are making all efforts to nab the robber gang. Police are trying to track the thieves through mobile phone signals,” the CI said.

Meanwhile, with the help of CCTV footage, police have identified that the auto-rickshaw used by the culprits was stolen from Gannavaram railway station.

“A case has been registered regarding the theft of the auto-rickshaw. Police are trying to track down the culprits with the help of CCTV footage available at the railway station,” Mr. Shivaji told The Hindu on Wednesday.

